NANTICOKE -- Police in Luzerne County are searching for a woman accused of stealing patient information to order prescription drugs.

Investigators say Chambre Frazier, 27, of Nanticoke worked at Highmark Insurance at the time of the thefts and used her position to order fraudulent prescriptions with the stolen patient information.

Frazier faces identity theft, forgery, and other charges.