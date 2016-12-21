Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a series of thefts in the Poconos, distracted drivers, Obamacare, and looking back at the year 2016.
Talkback 16: Donation Thefts, Distracted Drivers, Obamacare
-
Talkback 16: A Talkback Divided
-
Talkback: “It’s called Talkback 16, not Gripeback 16…”
-
Talkback 16: Election Day
-
Talkback 16: Anti-Trump Protests
-
Talkback 16: Politics, How to Pronounce Hermine
-
-
Talkback Feedback: Campaign Season
-
Talkback 16: Donald Trump and Mexico, Joe Snedeker, and Talkback 16 Itself
-
Talkback 16: NFL Player Protests, Backyard Train
-
Talkback Feedback: Penn State Football
-
Talkback Feedback: Being Thankful
-
-
Talkback 16: Scranton Finances, Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Trump’s Comments, Hillary’s Emails
-
Talkback 16: Controversial Bloomsburg Fair Vendor, First Presidential Debate