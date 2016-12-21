Suspected Toys For Tots Thief Nabbed in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for a string of thefts in Monroe County, including a Toys For Tots donation canister.

Police say Michael Moya, 23, of East Stroudsburg is responsible for several thefts in the Stroudsburg area over the past few weeks.

The most recent theft was Sunday night at the Arlington Diner in Stroud Township. Police say Moya stole a Toys For Tots donation canister filled with about $400 from the diner.

Stroud Area Regional Police picked up Moya Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. He allegedly stole a four-wheeler from a home in Stroud Township.

Police believe Moya is also the man seen on surveillance video taking money from the tip jar at the Beerhouse Cafe on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg.

"I’m really glad that they did catch him because he needs to learn a lesson and he shouldn't be out in our area. It's just scary,” said Chahrazed Chadli of Beer House Café in East Stroudsburg.

That theft happened about two weeks ago.

"Everyone is working hard right now and I worked all day that day so I'm like I deserve money from that because I worked my butt off that day, you're stealing my money. That's not cool man,” said Kenza Chadli of Beer House Café.

Moya is also suspected of stealing tip jars from several other restaurants in East Stroudsburg, as well as tip jars from Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Crystal Street Cafe, Palumbo's Pizza and more in the Stroud Township, Stroudsburg, and East Stroudsburg areas.

Tony's Restaurant and Pizzeria on Crystal Street was also ripped off.

"Sooner or later, he was gonna get caught, right? You keep doing the same thing over and over again,” laughed co-owner Carlo Prestipino.

According to police, Moya didn't just take cash from tip and donation jars. They say he also jumped over the counter at a Rite Aid in East Stroudsburg and stole medications.

"He scared the pharmacist. He scared the employees in the back. Other than that, nobody got hurt, you know, thank God. Still yeah, it's crazy, and it's getting crazier. What's next?" said Daniel Aponte of East Stroudsburg.

Moya is locked up in Monroe County on $10,000 bail.

40.986761 -75.194625