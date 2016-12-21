Suspected Toys For Tots Thief Nabbed in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for a string of thefts in Monroe County, including a Toys For Tots donation canister.
Police say Michael Moya, 23, of East Stroudsburg is responsible for several thefts in the Stroudsburg area over the past few weeks.
The most recent theft was Sunday night at the Arlington Diner in Stroud Township. Police say Moya stole a Toys For Tots donation canister filled with about $400 from the diner.
Stroud Area Regional Police picked up Moya Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. He allegedly stole a four-wheeler from a home in Stroud Township.
Police believe Moya is also the man seen on surveillance video taking money from the tip jar at the Beerhouse Cafe on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg.
"I’m really glad that they did catch him because he needs to learn a lesson and he shouldn't be out in our area. It's just scary,” said Chahrazed Chadli of Beer House Café in East Stroudsburg.
That theft happened about two weeks ago.
"Everyone is working hard right now and I worked all day that day so I'm like I deserve money from that because I worked my butt off that day, you're stealing my money. That's not cool man,” said Kenza Chadli of Beer House Café.
Moya is also suspected of stealing tip jars from several other restaurants in East Stroudsburg, as well as tip jars from Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Crystal Street Cafe, Palumbo's Pizza and more in the Stroud Township, Stroudsburg, and East Stroudsburg areas.
Tony's Restaurant and Pizzeria on Crystal Street was also ripped off.
"Sooner or later, he was gonna get caught, right? You keep doing the same thing over and over again,” laughed co-owner Carlo Prestipino.
According to police, Moya didn't just take cash from tip and donation jars. They say he also jumped over the counter at a Rite Aid in East Stroudsburg and stole medications.
"He scared the pharmacist. He scared the employees in the back. Other than that, nobody got hurt, you know, thank God. Still yeah, it's crazy, and it's getting crazier. What's next?" said Daniel Aponte of East Stroudsburg.
Moya is locked up in Monroe County on $10,000 bail.
biff
Maybe he thought the money jug was for all the innocent dreamer children.
PA. IS LIKE A BIG OLE SH*T SAMMICH!
Hope he goes to prison and they give him some of what they call reform in the American justice system, A** R*PE!
tomtom
satan’s elf…give him a break…he probably had a reason…it’s the holidays for pete’s sake…
Carl Dryden
they need to throw his mother in jail with him- nice parenting
McCracken
The whole “left vs. right” thing is getting old. There are plenty of idiots on both sides of the isle. Glad we can all agree he’s a piece of fecal matter, though.
Working man
Another loser, that’s afraid to work for a living, but hey that’s going to be the American way, thanks to the Democrats !!
FracingA
Should cut a finger off for every event he is found guilty of. He’ll be humbled for sure & have to learn new skills.
Sammy
if his intention was to do no wrong there is no crime here. Just like Hillary and the classified emails. I wonder if he’ll be late for work tomorrow?
magicmikexxsm
Michael Moya, 23,Hey WNEP TV 16 how about if you tell us if he’s legal or an Illegal Alien….That’s lower then low to steal from toys for tots…
i am sofa king we todd idd
Dinn do nuffins.
Cow Pies
I guess this was such good news that it bore repeating.
i quit..
Come on one more chance. Thats the PC thing to do..