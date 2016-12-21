Stained Glass Store Closing after 34 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TANNERSVILLE -- A shop in the Poconos is closing after three decades of business.

Treasures and Tiffany's was a hot spot to buy stained glass products, but lately, business has been tough for the owners of the store on Route 611 in Tannersville, so tough that Debra Herman has decided to close the doors to her second home of more than 30 years.

"I was walking the carpet the other day, and I thought to myself, 'This is the last time I am going to walk these carpets.' For the last 33 years, I've been walking back and forth and not anymore. It will be sad for me," Herman said.

Herman says the decision to close wasn't easy, but customers just aren't coming in like they used to.

Peggy Thornton from Tobyhanna has been shopping there for 20 years. She was upset to see a going out of business sign.

"She has such beautiful things, and it's really just a shame that a small, private business, another one is going down," said Thornton.

Over the last few years, the owner even tried to put more than just stained glass on the shelves. They also put wood and metal products too, but it just wasn't enough to keep the business running.

Kelly Gensel doesn't just sell items at Treasures and Tiffany's, she also makes a lot of the stained glass creations.

"Everyone that is coming in is telling us how sad they are to see us go. A lot of people just can't believe we are going out of business," said Gensel.

"I come from a family where my father was a shoemaker, and that's a dying trade, too. A business like this, where there is so much talent, it's just a shame," said John Vaticano of Bartonsville.

Herman expects to officially close Treasures and Tiffany's in February.