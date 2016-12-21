School Van in Crash in Lackawanna County

Posted 10:39 am, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 10:40AM, December 21, 2016

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP -- Several students were involved in a crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Routes 690 and 307 near Moscow.

State police say a school van carrying three North Pocono High School students was headed south on Route 307 when it collided with another vehicle heading east on Route 690.

None of the students was hurt. They were checked out by the school nurse.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

3 comments