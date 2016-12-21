School Van in Crash in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP -- Several students were involved in a crash in Lackawanna County.
It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Routes 690 and 307 near Moscow.
State police say a school van carrying three North Pocono High School students was headed south on Route 307 when it collided with another vehicle heading east on Route 690.
None of the students was hurt. They were checked out by the school nurse.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
41.307603 -75.597530
Conroy
They were checked out by the school nurse, not by paramedics? You mean they went to school after that? What the &$@!.
what? do the facts hurt?!
If the students aren’t Muslim, Transgender or Illegals, our school system could really care less about them.
tomtom
A school van vanished from Lackawanna county and reappeared in Moscow???? WHATEVER! Might as well blame Russia…