PSU Suing Former Pres. Graham Spanier

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State University is suing former president Graham Spanier.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, the school says Spanier violated his contract by not disclosing what he knew about Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation before the former coach was arrested in 2011.

Spanier originally sued Penn State earlier this year saying the school violated his contract after his resignation.

Penn State says it fired Spanier for holding back information about Sandusky’s’ abuse and his lawsuit is invalid.