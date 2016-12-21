PSU Suing Former Pres. Graham Spanier
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State University is suing former president Graham Spanier.
In a lawsuit filed Monday, the school says Spanier violated his contract by not disclosing what he knew about Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation before the former coach was arrested in 2011.
Spanier originally sued Penn State earlier this year saying the school violated his contract after his resignation.
Penn State says it fired Spanier for holding back information about Sandusky’s’ abuse and his lawsuit is invalid.
burtfan16
Now all the snakes are coming out and biting each other. Maybe McQuery will split some of his money up, that idiot received $12 million.
It's Crazy
He got rewarded for running away like a coward instead of being a man and helping that child. What a joke that is!!
Chupa
Conjure up the ghost of JOEPA and throw it in prison with the rest of them
tomtom
you are next paterno…