UPDATE: Teen Charged as Adult in Stabbing, Assault in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A teenager is accused of stabbing a woman at an apartment complex in Scranton.

Jasmin Rodriguez, 16, is charged as an adult with assault and other counts.

Police say Rodriguez got into a fight with a woman around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hilltop Manor apartments in Scranton.

Police say Rodriguez grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the head.

That woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition