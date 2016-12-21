UPDATE: Teen Charged as Adult in Stabbing, Assault in Scranton

SCRANTON -- A teenager is accused of stabbing a woman at an apartment complex in Scranton.
Jasmin Rodriguez, 16, is charged as an adult with assault and other counts.
Police say Rodriguez got into a fight with a woman around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hilltop Manor apartments in Scranton.
Police say Rodriguez grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the head.
That woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition
someone
Ok im not saying what she did it right but why not wait to hear the whole story first. If you read it that woman she hurt is 30. Why is a 30 year old fighting with a 16 year old girl? I dont see both sides yet. How do we know the woman isnt going to be charged with anything if she is alright. We dont really know anything until more is found. We shouldnt pass judgement or make racist comment either. Her race has nothing to do with what she is being charged with. All race do bad things. And one more thing she turned herself in so how is she being charged as an adult when she didnt even go to court yet. People please can we just stop judging others til we get all the facts not just half.
CeeMe
A Hispanic and a black. What a surprise!
BE NICE
Her criminal career has just started.
jim
I am wondering how long her rap sheet is.
Looks very smug in that pic. Now she has proved to everybody that she is BAD..don’t mess with her. She isn’t afraid of jail, that is for sure.
Maybe some time at some hard labor will be a better deterrent and our prison system won’t be a revolving door.
These repeat offenders need another option then probation
i quit..
I think assault with a knife is trying to kill. Not assault, should not be rewarded for failing to kill. SHOULD Be charged with murder. OUR SYSTEM DESIGNED TO MAKE MONEY FOR SYSTEM..