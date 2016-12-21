× Pedestrian Injured in Schuylkill County

MECHANICSVILLE — A pedestrian was struck while getting something out of the bed of his truck in Schuylkill County.

Police said a driver may have suffered some type of medical condition when she hit Christopher Lengel, 46, of Friedensberg, on Pottsville Street in Mechanicsville last Wednesday.

Lengel hit his head on the windshield of the car and then fell into the road.

He was flown to a hospital. There is no word on his condition and no word if charges will be filed against the driver.