Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail for Her Daughter

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- A woman is locked up accused of sneaking meth and heroin into the Monroe County jail for her daughter.
Authorities say Kimberly Grezch, 44, of Stroudsburg had another woman hide a package containing the drugs, cigarettes, and hypodermic needles in a prison bathroom during visiting hours.
Investigators said an inmate who was assigned to clean the bathroom was then supposed to grab the package and give it to Grezch's daughter, Melissa Mangione.
Mangione, 22, was arrested for bringing heroin into the Monroe County Courthouse and also for trying to sell heroin to an undercover officer earlier this year.
Investigators say Grezch and Mangione were also recorded discussing the drug delivery scheme over the phone.
Grezch was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy. Mangione was charged with attempted possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, attempted possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy.
Mangione is also charged with assault for allegedly attacking the inmate who was supposed to pick up the drugs for her.
9 comments
PA IS POISON
WHAT IS WRONG WITH PA. PEOPLE?
BE NICE
So it’s true, drugs really do obliterate brain cells.
jimbrony
Stupid is as stupid does.
tomtom
why sneak the drugs in???just buy the drugs from the guards…like all the other inmates do…doh…
pa. border patrol
You folks in Monroe county are some real pieces of work. Can someone please stretch the New Jersey border around Monroe county? We don’t want them anymore.
Feeling Better
look at that enflamed nose
Elaine
Jail is full of idiots. Move over, meth head. Make room for mom.
tomtom
you’re an idiot…
WTH
wow, waytago mom!