Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail for Her Daughter

Posted 11:28 pm, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 09:06AM, December 22, 2016

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- A woman is locked up accused of sneaking meth and heroin into the Monroe County jail for her daughter.

Authorities say Kimberly Grezch, 44, of Stroudsburg had another woman hide a package containing the drugs, cigarettes, and hypodermic needles in a prison bathroom during visiting hours.

Investigators said an inmate who was assigned to clean the bathroom was then supposed to grab the package and give it to Grezch's daughter, Melissa Mangione.

Mangione, 22, was arrested for bringing heroin into the Monroe County Courthouse and also for trying to sell heroin to an undercover officer earlier this year.

Investigators say Grezch and Mangione were also recorded discussing the drug delivery scheme over the phone.

Grezch was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy. Mangione was charged with attempted possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, attempted possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

Mangione is also charged with assault for allegedly attacking the inmate who was supposed to pick up the drugs for her.

