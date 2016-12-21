Man Involved in I-80 Rock Throwing Back in Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW COLUMBIA -- A man involved in a rock-throwing incident on interstate 80 that severely injured a woman is back in prison.

Brett Lahr, 21, of New Columbia, Union County is back in state prison after a suspected DUI in Dauphin County.

Lahr was paroled from prison in October after serving time for the rock-throwing incident that severely injured Sharon Budd in July of 2014.

Lahr pleaded no contest to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Troopers said Lahr was under the influence of drugs when he fell asleep and crashed his car Friday in Dauphin County.

Officials with the Board of Probation and Parole said the use of illegal substances would violate Lahr's parole and confirmed that he was sent back to prison.