Man Involved in I-80 Rock Throwing Back in Prison

NEW COLUMBIA -- A man involved in a rock-throwing incident on interstate 80 that severely injured a woman is back in prison.
Brett Lahr, 21, of New Columbia, Union County is back in state prison after a suspected DUI in Dauphin County.
Lahr was paroled from prison in October after serving time for the rock-throwing incident that severely injured Sharon Budd in July of 2014.
Lahr pleaded no contest to a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Troopers said Lahr was under the influence of drugs when he fell asleep and crashed his car Friday in Dauphin County.
Officials with the Board of Probation and Parole said the use of illegal substances would violate Lahr's parole and confirmed that he was sent back to prison.
41.040918 -76.866908
22 comments
jimbrony
Obama will pardon him.
Carl Dryden
send his lawyer to jail with him
Pete
Whatever judge let him out should be sanctioned. After the rock throwing this delinquent needs serious jail time.
faaq
Out for less than 60 days…………lovely.
yup
He’s made it longer than all those homies from Williamsport.
magicmikexxsm
Wow stupid people never learn Brett Lahr, 21…….. what where you trying to kill or maim another innocent person….
Lock this dumb nut up , and let him out when he’s 50…….
hmmmmm
Not sure if he’s guilty of dui or not. He hasn’t made a plea yet. No jury has found him guilty either.
WTH
Hmmmmm, mebbee they took him to the hospital to have him drug tested before they officially charged him? Who are you? An enabling relative or friend?
no justice
Wow, they already let these losers out? Sharon Budd’s life is ruined and her husband killed himself and they get a slap on the wrist, amazing.
ou812
This idiot has absolutely No regards for the law or anyone’s life…….he already ruined a life and basically cause another surmise now this…….its just proof he doesn’t belong in society sad to say .
CeeMe
It’s time to straighten up your life, or prison will be your life.
i quit..
DO-GOODERS will say, give him double probation, i’m sure he won’t do it again..
Dean Wormer
I was under the impression that he was already under “double secret probation” ?
David Andrew Burgerhoff
Must let him go immediately. He has a drug problem, it not his fault
WTH
So does he have a drug problem before or after his other problems and let him out to WHERE?
Robert Curtis
2017 New Year resolution…..learn to recognize sarcasm.
WTH
@RobertCurtis I wasn’t sure, I come from the capitol of sarcastic cities, this one wasn’t pulled off so well..
Bleepnoid
Karma is a bitch
BE NICE
Please keep him in prison, he’s a dangerous menace to society.
i quit..
DO-GOODERS keep cutting losers slack..
Mike
Should never have left him out
WTH
True, any one of them could’ve put a stop to this at any time by dialing 911 on their phone! So all are equally guilty as dylan is! This crew was notorious for being screw-ups.