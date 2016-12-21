Howl-iday Gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year with Christmas just four days away and there's one important family member you definitely don't want to forget this year, your pets!

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey checked out some last minute gift ideas from Petco in the Wilkes-Barre area.

The most popular items this year are high-tech products such as the "Petcube" which allow you to interact with your pet from your smartphone.

Click here for some other hot holiday ideas for your fur-baby!

Workers with the SPCA of Luzerne County also joined Ryan to tackle cold weather tips for pets and adoption.

Director of Development Peggy Nork said, "Giving a pet as a present is not a good idea because it's such a busy time of the year. It's best to wait until after the holidays when you have a chance to really focus on the animal and allow it to get used to its surroundings."

Before you adopt, head here for more tips!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As for advice in the cold weather, it's best to keep the animals inside if you can. If the pet has to be outside, make sure you have them in an insulated or heated shelter.

The pet should always have fresh water and food and be checked on regularly. If you're cold, most likely your pet is too.

Click here for some other safety tips for your pet over the holidays.