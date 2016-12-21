Holiday Break Set in Dallas School District

Posted 12:43 pm, December 21, 2016, by
dallas

DALLAS TOWNSHIP — Officials in the Dallas School District announced Wednesday there will be a holiday break as planned from December 23 to January 2.

There was concern that break would be canceled due to the strike that had teachers walking picket lines for a month.

Teachers in the Dallas School District returned to classrooms Monday without an agreement.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments