Holiday Break Set in Dallas School District
DALLAS TOWNSHIP — Officials in the Dallas School District announced Wednesday there will be a holiday break as planned from December 23 to January 2.
There was concern that break would be canceled due to the strike that had teachers walking picket lines for a month.
Teachers in the Dallas School District returned to classrooms Monday without an agreement.
i quit..
Thats good. Teachers must be wore out by now.
Bleepnoid
No, your precious babies do not need an education. These are the same parents that complained about the strike that would complain their babies need holiday family time.