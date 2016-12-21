Dressing ‘Ugly’ for Valley Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- It wasn't a guilty plea, or criminal charges, or even a council vote that brought us to the Luzerne County Courthouse Wednesday morning. It's what people were wearing. The Luzerne County Courthouse was filled with ugly Christmas sweaters

It's the first time courthouse employees have held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Day to help raise money for charity. All of the money raised will go toward Valley Santa, helping those in need right in Luzerne County.

"It's about pride," explained David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager. "It's about taking care of home. It's everything we're doing here in Luzerne County. And if that means wearing an ugly sweater, so be it!"

"It may be the most beautiful thing about the organization," explained Joseph Borland, who is a board member with Valley Santa.

The organization helps make sure every child in Luzerne County has something to open on Christmas morning.

"It's just about us here and there's hundreds of volunteers and hundreds of people donate and the community kind of has a sense of ownership over it. It's the community helping each other and keeping it all here in Luzerne County."

You can make a donation by mailing to:

Valley Santa Inc.

P.O. Box 5276

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18710