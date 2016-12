Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Lackawanna County commissioners honored emergency services director David Hahn on Wednesday for helping a choking co-worker a few weeks ago.

Hahn and Lackawanna County's deputy director of human resources Brian Loughney were out to lunch when Loughney started to choke. Hahn performed the Heimlich maneuver and saved Loughney's life.

The commissioners gave Hahn a "good works" certificate at the commissioners' meeting in Scranton.