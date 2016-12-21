Christmas Gifts Given to Families in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Some law enforcement members in the Poconos are making sure a handful of families in their area have a happy holiday.

Volunteers joined the Stroud Area Regional Police and Fraternal Order of Police on Wednesday to help wrap dozens of presents at Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg.

All the gifts were then loaded into Santa's Mustang and handed out to 25 children in 10 different families.

Brenda Serrano of Stroudsburg admits 2016 has been a tough year. One of her daughters has an auto-immune disease and has been having a tough time receiving chemotherapy.

"This is a wonderful blessing, definitely. Whatever everyone is doing, helping, wrapping them, the donation, and everything. It makes our family so excited and happy this Christmas," Serrano said.

"It's Christmas all over the place in here. Lots of people bring presents, wrapping presents, and that's where it should be," said Keith Brooks, treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 75.

Each family also received $500 in gift cards for food for the holidays.

Each year, Stroud Area Regional Police and the Fraternal Order of Police raise all the money needed to the buy the presents and gift cards for the families they help.