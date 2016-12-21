Carpentry Students Make Toys for Kids for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP -- Carpentry students made special toys at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center at Elk Lake.

The students then helped load them up for Wyoming County Children and Youth to help brighten Christmas morning for boys and girls.

"I think it's a wonderful project. It's good for all the kids, for the kids that are building and giving the toys, and it's good for the children of our agency who are receiving them," said Roxanna Cameron, Wyoming County Children and Youth.

"It's more special because you know that other people made it for you and they were thinking about you," said sophomore Brian Kozloski.

The students gave some of the toys to Interfaith of Susquehanna County and even made some doghouses for the True Friends Animal Shelter.