Board Approves Contract with State University Faculty

HARRISBURG -- The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's state universities approved a new contract with school faculty Tuesday.
Professors, coaches, and others went on strike for three days in October.
There are more than 5,000 faculty members at the state's 14 universities.
Four of the schools are in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
The deal already approved by the union faculty is for three years.
Faculty members will get raises, but they have to pay more for health insurance.
1 Comment
magicmikexxsm
So how about doing some investigative reporting, and finding out what % pay raise did they get, Vs…how much more they now have to pay for their healthcare…….