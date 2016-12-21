Board Approves Contract with State University Faculty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's state universities approved a new contract with school faculty Tuesday.

Professors, coaches, and others went on strike for three days in October.

There are more than 5,000 faculty members at the state's 14 universities.

Four of the schools are in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The deal already approved by the union faculty is for three years.

Faculty members will get raises, but they have to pay more for health insurance.