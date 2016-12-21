Benton wrestling Coach Bryan Hart

Benton's long-time wrestling coach Russ Hughes shuffled over to Bloomsburg University in the off-season where he is now the assistant coach.  Bryan Hart takes over for Russ, and the Tigers show no rust.

