Abington Heights vs Dunmore boys basketball

Posted 10:44 pm, December 21, 2016, by

Dunmore hosted Abington Heights in Lackawanna League action in HS basketball.  Senior Center Seth Maxwell scored 16 points as the Comets cruised 47-29.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

