Abington Heights vs Delaware Valley wrestling

Posted 10:48 pm, December 21, 2016, by

Abington Heights laid out the welcome mat for Delaware Valley in HS wrestling.  The Comets tied it at 25, but the Warriors took over in the final three classes to win 41-25.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

