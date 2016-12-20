× Water Main Break in Lycoming County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — People in part of Lycoming County are dealing with a water main break.

Crews with Jersey Shore Area Joint Water Authority are fixing the break.

Some homes and businesses along Route 287 don’t have water.

People with low water pressure should boil their water before using it.

There are two spots where people can get water. They need to bring their own containers. One is Citizen’s Hose Company along Main Street in Salladasburg. The other is the Dandy Mini Mart along Route 287 in Salladasburg.

There is no word when crews expect to fix the break.