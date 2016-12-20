Talkback 16: Teen Admits Attacking Elderly Woman, Presidential Election

Posted 6:16 pm, December 20, 2016, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the teenager who admitted attacking an elderly woman in her home and the results of the presidential election.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s