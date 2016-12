Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- A center for teens in Northumberland County is closed following a crash Monday night.

An SUV slammed into Refuge Teen Center on Market Street in Sunbury around 9:15 p.m., damaging the front window and foundation.

Police say the driver was trapped inside the vehicle for almost an hour before being freed.

There is no word what caused the crash.

The center will be closed until repairs can be made.