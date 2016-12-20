Students Prepare to Sing at Inauguration Festivities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINGROVE -- Students in Selinsgrove spent the afternoon practicing for what may be the biggest concert of their high school careers. The school's honors choir was handpicked to perform at next month's Presidential Inauguration festivities.

"It's an amazing opportunity. I don't think most people here in Selinsgrove can say they were invited to an inauguration, let alone sing for the festivities," Rachel Ulsh said.

Choir director Rachel Ulsh got the phone call in early November, before the election, inviting the group to perform at the choral competition, which takes place the weekend of the Presidential Inauguration. The call came from a company called "World Strides Educational Student Travel", and Ulsh says the choir was invited because of its reputation.

"Many years in the making of various different trips. They've been to Carnegie Hall in the past. They've been to Washington, D.C. for the World War II Memorial dedication," Ulsh said.

The students leave Thursday after school and can attend the inauguration on Friday.

"Just being able to see the inauguration is a huge thing because I've never been to anything like that. Also getting to sing at it, that's a huge honor," Markie Reiland said.

The day after the inauguration, the students will perform and there will be a gala and awards ceremony.

The students tell Newswatch 16 this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and they couldn't be more excited.

"I've never seen a president in person before. That's going to be pretty amazing," Augustine Troppe said.

There will be 33 groups performing from 16 states.