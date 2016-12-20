Scranton Prep Boys Handle WVW 83-66

Posted 10:41 pm, December 20, 2016, by

Brett Para scored 19 points, Paddy Casey added 18 points and the Scranton Prep boys basketball team beat Wyoming Valley West on the road 83-66.

