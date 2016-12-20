School Bus, Car Crash in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It was a scare for students in Scranton Tuesday morning when their school bus collided with a car.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Diamond Avenue.

According to the Scranton School District, a car driven by a Scranton High School student collided with the bus.

Ten students at Electric City Academy were on the bus at the time.

Three students were taken to the hospital. None were seriously injured.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Police say witnesses told them the driver of the car only looked one way before pulling into the path of the bus.