Power To Save: Electric City Trolley Museum

Posted 5:52 pm, December 20, 2016, by

Preserving heritage and traditions this holiday season - at the Trolley Museum in Scranton.  Visit the museum, now until the end of 2016 for a discounted rate ($3.00) to see everything trolley; and, to vote for your favorite Christmas Tree.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s