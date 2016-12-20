One Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP -- One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Columbia County on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Montour Township between Bloomsburg and Danville.

Police say traffic was stopped for a bus picking up students. The bus was not involved but four other vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash.

Police say a woman who was "messing with the radio" caused the crash.

Andrew Protsko, 28, of Danville, was killed, according to the coroner.

Two others were injured, including a pregnant woman.

Route 11 was closed in the area of the crash for several hours.