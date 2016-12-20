One Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash in Columbia County

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP -- One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Columbia County on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Montour Township between Bloomsburg and Danville.
Police say traffic was stopped for a bus picking up students. The bus was not involved but four other vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash.
Police say a woman who was "messing with the radio" caused the crash.
Andrew Protsko, 28, of Danville, was killed, according to the coroner.
Two others were injured, including a pregnant woman.
Route 11 was closed in the area of the crash for several hours.
40.979343 -76.493241
4 comments
magicmikexxsm
The lady that caused this, she’s in big trouble…
Joeboo
Try driving, not texting, putting on makeup etc.
Driving is dangerous without the unneeded distractions.
Thin the herd.
I’m fine with distracted drivers so long as they drive themselves off of cliffs without injuring anyone else.
