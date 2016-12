Man Sentenced for Armed Robbery Spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A federal judge sentenced a man to prison for an armed robbery spree.

Timothy Fenster, 31, of Plains Township was sentenced Tuesday. He must serve more than five years in federal prison for the robberies.

Fenster admitted he robbed five banks and a store in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties in 2014 and 2015.

Those robberies include:

Community Bank in Laceyville on December 17, 2014

M&T Bank in Hanover Township on December 22, 2014

FNCB in Plains Township on January 14, 2015

M&T Bank on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre on January 22, 2015

Community Bank in Meshoppen on January 26, 2015

Family Dollar in Ashley on January 28, 2015

Fenster was arrested January 29, 2015 and has been locked up since then.

The judge sentenced Fenster to serve 92 months, but he was credited with 23 months already spent in prison. He must also pay $21,650 in restitution and spend three years on supervised released after completing his prison sentence.