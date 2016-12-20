Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Children in Carbon County

JIM THORPE — A man is locked up, accused of sexually assaulting two children in Carbon County.

Jared Novy, 36, of Jim Thorpe was charged Monday with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, and indecent assault.

Police in Carbon County say the victims are a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

Novy is locked up in the Carbon County jail.

