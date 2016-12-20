Group Protests Potential Repeal of Obamacare…………………………………………………………

SCRANTON -- National politics had a stage in downtown Scranton Tuesday. A group protested outside of Senator Pat Toomey's Scranton field office hoping to stall Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act known as "Obamacare."
Many of the group of 30 or so people standing out on Spruce Street in Scranton Tuesday afternoon have benefitted in some way from the Affordable Care Act.
Erin Berlew from West Pittston shared her story of when some of her family lost healthcare last year.
"If it were to be repealed, I have no idea what would happen. I have pre-existing conditions, and an insurance company isn't going to pick me up. And I had cancer this year on top of that, so without the Affordable Care Act, we truly would have nothing right now," she said.
This group was one of about 75 scattered around the country, gathering outside congressional and senate field offices. Senator Pat Toomey's Scranton field office is three floors above the protest inside the Scranton Life building.
The protesters fear Senator Toomey and other Republicans in Washington will vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act once President Trump is in office.
"Now they want to kill it, even though it's managed to get 20 more million people health insurance and has taken the uninsured to the lowest rates ever," said Duke Barrett of Dallas, who participated in the protest.
The protest was organized nationally by the Move On organization. Local volunteers planned each rally.
"I volunteered. I thought it was something important to do once the Republicans got control of both houses of Congress. It seemed the first thing they were going to do is attack healthcare. And we need to get people out and let them know we value things like Medicare and the Affordable Care Act," said organizer Ron Bartizek of Dallas.
If Obamacare is repealed, those covered would keep their insurance through 2017. The protesters think though, it's never too soon to make their voices heard.
"It's just important, for democracy. I think people have been too complacent for too long. I think we need to get out and let the elected officials know where we stand," Bartizek added.
Newswatch 16 contacted Senator Toomey's press secretary, but our calls have not yet been returned, but Senator Toomey has publicly supported the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
15 comments
Mcalluster Lee
Guaranteed every one of those protesters voted for the loser Hillary Clinton…..
These people have no clue…….premiums have jumped 50% or more this year….obamacare needs to go Period…………………….
Dan Wesson
can’t you goofy people understand when companies compete people win. There is only one or two companies that might carry Obama Care. That is why my pay check is getting pounded every 2 weeks. $725. a month pounded. Wake up and get the facts before you come un hinged. Merry Christmas.
Marvin
Things like preexisting conditions will most likely remain in the new healthcare agenda, so a lot of fears are unfounded. Competition will drive costs down in the replacement plan. And on another note, I cannot afford to help pay for someone else’s healthcare by driving up my costs. Yet that is exactly what happened with the Unaffordable Careless Act.
Kevin
hey Duke, how about tell the truth. Why did my health insurance go up $800.00 a month to $1,951.25 A MONTH ? I’m a self employed contractor with 3 kids and a wife. Don’t tell me how WONDERFUL Obamacare is.
lol Kevin
Did you hear how amazing Obamacare is?
Givemeabreak
I don’t understand how you could possibly be paying that much? My senario sounds like yours but my cost is not anything close. Something isn’t right with your statement. Since you are self employed the Affordable Care act is based on MAGI or modified adjusted gross income. That is your take home after expenses and deductions. With a family of 5 and guessing at what your income should be for an area average contractor’s salary, your original figure doesn’t make any sense unless someone in your family has had a poor health history.
Either you should get another accountant to do your taxes or you have someone who has been sick. Something isn’t adding up on your figures. Of course maybe I am wrong and you are grossing 6 figs.
DJB
“Givemeabreak” should be the title of your post, not your chosen “handle”. Please explain to me how a new accountant would change his Obamacare premium? Oh, yeah, he must be making “6 figures”. Give me a break.
bite it
Stop your whining. I private pay my premiums and am paying approx. $850 for a single person.
Onlooking Daily
shut up shut up shut up shut up shut up shut up. i worked in healthcare and the “affordable” health care act is a SHAM! you gotta start realizing corporations don’t care about you because the owners of them are at the top and pay for their own insurance! you are a cog in the greed machine when you support this type of madness! you can’t even afford your deductibles and medicaid patients are not getting their needs met! look around and stop supporting people who banter change with nothing to show for it.
Robin
You shut up.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Screw your medicare and Medicaid!!! I don’t go to the doctors unless it’s life or death, yet I have to pay over inflated insurance prices to cover YOUR CRAP, because OBAMA says I have too?!?!
If I don’t, I pay a penalty on my income taxes?!??
Remind me again the correlation between health insurance and income taxes, because I’m down right confused. I don’t see what one has anything to do with the other. My insurance goes from $150 per month to $300 per month in a year and a half, my kids from $150 to $400 mine is CHEAP compared to some peoples!!
I can’t believe THAT aspect of this isn’t being protested with torches and pitchforks! Wait, I know why’s know not not, because we have job!
tired old guy
First of all I do not know where these people get their information but President Elect Trump and and his running mate along with Pul Ryan made it perfectly clear that provisions that protect those with pre-existing conditions will NOT be change. Obama care is a disaster and with rates going sky high and insurance companies getting out of it will only drive the rates up even higher so that no one will be able to afford it. Just wait, be patient and see what the replacement will be. As to these elderly morons who stood on street corners during the last election crying they want their Obama care to protect their medicare, well you got it and the first thing Obama did was take $750 billion out of medicare and direct it to medicaid for the poor. I could not even get an operation I needed because no surgeon wanted to do it for what medicare paid. Do some homework and enlighten yourselves before you go out freezing to death on a street corner screaming for something you may wish you never got.
DJB
These people don’t do homework. Their homework is done from the by organizations like “Moveon.org”. Why research or critically think through an issue when George Soros and his open border people will do it for you and tell you what to say. Ever notice how their signs often times look very similar and professionally done? As for them standing on a corner freezing—they were paid as were all the little minions around the country, and yes—paid for by Mr. Soros.