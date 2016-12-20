Flames Destroy Home in Lackawanna County

Posted 11:34 pm, December 20, 2016, by

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- A home was destroyed by flames in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called to a home along Justus Boulevard in Scott Township, also known as Route 347, around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The flames started as a grease fire in the kitchen and spread, according to the fire chief.

An elderly couple who lived in the home is now staying with relatives, the chief said. They are also getting help from the Red Cross.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital after falling on some ice.

