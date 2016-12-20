Don’t Be Distracted by the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Distracted driving seems to be more of a problem at this time of year with all the last minute hustle before the holidays. State police say that's why we should all be extra careful behind the wheel.

It's that time of year when the roadways are busy. So many of us are running around on last-minute errands just days before Christmas. If we are not careful, that could be dangerous.

"What should be the most wonderful time of the year could really be a tragedy if you are distracted when you are driving," said PennDOT official James May.

PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police are teaming up for the holiday with a campaign against distracted driving, trying to remind drivers to focus while on the road.

"Distracted driving is defined as anything that takes your eyes off the road, that takes (your hands) off the wheel, or takes your mind off the task at hand," said May.

As part of the distracted driving campaign, PennDOT and state police are passing out fliers reminding people, "one text or call could wreck it all."

"Troopers, if they make any traffic stop, will be handing out those pamphlets to people making them aware of the dangers associated with distracted driving," added May.

State police plan to be out in full force this holiday season and warn distracted driving, at the very least, could cost you a ticket and more than a $100 fine.

At worst it could cost a life.

"I don't think any call or text is worth someone's life or someone else's life. So turn the phone off. When you get to your destination and get out of the car, turn the phone back on and then you can answer your call," advised Trooper David Peters.