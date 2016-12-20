Dante Washington Guilty of Shooting Cab Driver in Williamsport

Posted 7:20 pm, December 20, 2016, by

WILLIAMSPORT -- A jury has found a man guilty on all counts in the armed robbery and shooting of a taxi cab driver in Williamsport.

Jurors convicted Dante Washington of attempted murder, robbery, and other charges.

They say he took out a gun and demanded money from a cab driver back in 2014. The cabbie handed over the cash, but Washington shot him anyway.

The victim survived.

Washington is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

13 comments