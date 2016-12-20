Dante Washington Guilty of Shooting Cab Driver in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- A jury has found a man guilty on all counts in the armed robbery and shooting of a taxi cab driver in Williamsport.

Jurors convicted Dante Washington of attempted murder, robbery, and other charges.

They say he took out a gun and demanded money from a cab driver back in 2014. The cabbie handed over the cash, but Washington shot him anyway.

The victim survived.

Washington is scheduled to be sentenced in February.