Dante Washington Guilty of Shooting Cab Driver in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT -- A jury has found a man guilty on all counts in the armed robbery and shooting of a taxi cab driver in Williamsport.
Jurors convicted Dante Washington of attempted murder, robbery, and other charges.
They say he took out a gun and demanded money from a cab driver back in 2014. The cabbie handed over the cash, but Washington shot him anyway.
The victim survived.
Washington is scheduled to be sentenced in February.
41.241190 -77.001079
13 comments
jim
Hard labor….. when will this country stop pussy footing around. Get them up in the morning and stop all the hanging around doing nothing all day
need glasses?
She’s not attractive dude.
Mike
She can put me in handcuffs anytime!!!
Donamick
Home-grown terrorist
Joeboo
Typical does not know what time it is.If his father would of been part of his life, maybe some morals and values .
i quit..
Put him down..
Robert
If he is the guilty person. Get rid of him. Sorry mom, your kid is a piece of crap.
End of story.
Pj coleman
Obama should commute him like he has thousands of other thugs just to f##k trump up
Working man
Another BUM off the streets in Williamsport
Onlooking Daily
look at the face on this guy. he still looks somewhat trustworthy even though he is a murderer. product of animal husbandry without moral compass.
JessicaInWilliamsport
I can’t believe 19 people up-voted this comment. Disgusting racist tripe, just like a lot of the other comments. If it were a white guy guilty, the comments would be different. SMDH…..
Supporter of America
This guy is NOT a murderer, because he couldn’t even do that right. And regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or anything else a lethal dose in the arm should be his only fate. But he’ll be back on the street in a couple years, if that.
MsUno65
He won’t be out in a couple years. I’d be surprised if he gets less than 30 with all those guilty verdicts, especially the attempted murder.