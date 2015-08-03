‘Story’ Meets a Cow!

‘Story’, a retired, racing greyhound turned service and therapy dog, thought spending Saturday afternoon at the Kutztown Fair, (Kutztown, PA), was a really good MOOOOOVE. ‘Story’s’ racing name was, ‘Boc’s Top Story’, but they don’t use the long racing name in the kennel on a daily basis. since she responds to the name, ‘Story’, we didn’t bother to change it when she was adopted. Having walked past most of the livestock pens, all of the animals made a point of sticking their head through the openings i n the pen in attempt to meet Story. She showed no interest until this particular cow showed interest in her.