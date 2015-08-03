‘Story’, a retired, racing greyhound turned service and therapy dog, thought spending Saturday afternoon at the Kutztown Fair, (Kutztown, PA), was a really good MOOOOOVE. ‘Story’s’ racing name was, ‘Boc’s Top Story’, but they don’t use the long racing name in the kennel on a daily basis. since she responds to the name, ‘Story’, we didn’t bother to change it when she was adopted. Having walked past most of the livestock pens, all of the animals made a point of sticking their head through the openings i n the pen in attempt to meet Story. She showed no interest until this particular cow showed interest in her.
‘Story’ Meets a Cow!
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
12 comments
Ion Casino Terpercaya
Tremendous issues here. I am very happy to see your
article. Thanks so much and I am having a look forward to touch you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Bart
Awesome blog! Do yyou have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lostt on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress oor
go for a paid option? There are so many options outt there that I’m completely confused ..
Any tips? Thank you!
เครื่องดูดฝุ่น electrolux
This post gives clear idea in support of the new viewers of blogging,
that actually how to do running a blog.
make him love you
You should be a part of a contest for one of the most useful blogs on the web.
I am going to highly recommend this blog!
agar.io private server mac
The primary advantage of with the Cheats is you’ll remain for an excessive period on the board without getting eaten up because of the other players.
bestagariohack.com
Our hack concerning can help you increase and larger, it’s
going to instantly find the shortest road to consume the dots
plus it ensures that you do not get consumed by other individuals.
slither.io mod script
Stun players:This is the best functio after Speed.
Lanora
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared thiis webdite with us so I came to take a
look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and
will be tweetingg this to my followers! Excellent blog and
excellent design.
www.ideservepageone.com
I am actually grateful to the holder of this web site who has shared this fantastic post at here.
Port Aransas Tuna fishing
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after going through
many of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I
found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!
fridge freezer sale
That’s why the right kitchen taps are very important.
Functional and impressively designed are two of the most appropriate
words to describe this Haier fridge. These features also make it easier to use
as you can store things used regularly, such as milk, juice, water bottles and spreads.
down food
Fabulous, what a webpage it is! This website gives valuable facts to us,
keep it up.